Reviewing Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)’s and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE)’s results

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment Corp. 13 17.37 N/A -1.76 0.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.17 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Two Harbors Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.00% -14% -1.7% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Two Harbors Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.14% and an $14.25 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.4% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares and 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.07% 6.07% -2.53% -7.3% -13.72% 4.83% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Capstead Mortgage Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. Its target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.