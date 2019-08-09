Reviewing Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)’s and NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) and NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience Corporation 26 21.61 N/A -3.52 0.00 NeoGenomics Inc. 21 7.18 N/A 0.07 369.24

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Twist Bioscience Corporation and NeoGenomics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3% NeoGenomics Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Twist Bioscience Corporation is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, NeoGenomics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Twist Bioscience Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeoGenomics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Twist Bioscience Corporation and NeoGenomics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of NeoGenomics Inc. is $22.5, which is potential -12.72% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.3% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 77.1% of NeoGenomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 21.09% of Twist Bioscience Corporation’s shares. Competitively, NeoGenomics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twist Bioscience Corporation 5.41% 13.88% 34.88% 44.78% 0% 46.04% NeoGenomics Inc. 3.88% 8.5% 13.35% 47.16% 76.72% 93.26%

For the past year Twist Bioscience Corporation was less bullish than NeoGenomics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NeoGenomics Inc. beats Twist Bioscience Corporation.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.