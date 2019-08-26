Reviewing Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)’s and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s results

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience Corporation 26 19.42 N/A -3.52 0.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2 1.26 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Twist Bioscience Corporation and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -75.5% -37.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Twist Bioscience Corporation is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Twist Bioscience Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Twist Bioscience Corporation and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 430.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Twist Bioscience Corporation and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.3% and 47.4% respectively. 21.09% are Twist Bioscience Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twist Bioscience Corporation 5.41% 13.88% 34.88% 44.78% 0% 46.04% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. -0.75% -11.92% -46.8% -37.56% -54.45% -47.64%

For the past year Twist Bioscience Corporation has 46.04% stronger performance while HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has -47.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Twist Bioscience Corporation beats HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.