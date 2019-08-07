Reviewing Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)’s and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s results

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience Corporation 26 19.95 N/A -3.52 0.00 DexCom Inc. 136 11.01 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Twist Bioscience Corporation and DexCom Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Twist Bioscience Corporation and DexCom Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3% DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Twist Bioscience Corporation are 6.5 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor DexCom Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. DexCom Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Twist Bioscience Corporation and DexCom Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 DexCom Inc. 0 3 6 2.67

DexCom Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $166.82 consensus price target and a 13.09% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Twist Bioscience Corporation and DexCom Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.3% and 99.6%. Insiders held roughly 21.09% of Twist Bioscience Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of DexCom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twist Bioscience Corporation 5.41% 13.88% 34.88% 44.78% 0% 46.04% DexCom Inc. 2.56% 3.59% 32.25% 9.23% 67.97% 30.94%

For the past year Twist Bioscience Corporation was more bullish than DexCom Inc.

Summary

DexCom Inc. beats Twist Bioscience Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.