Reviewing Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)’s and Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s results

Both Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) and Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience Corporation 26 19.42 N/A -3.52 0.00 Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 135.84 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Twist Bioscience Corporation and Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Twist Bioscience Corporation and Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3% Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -306.1% -260.2%

Liquidity

Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Anixa Biosciences Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Twist Bioscience Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.3% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21.09% are Twist Bioscience Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twist Bioscience Corporation 5.41% 13.88% 34.88% 44.78% 0% 46.04% Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04%

For the past year Twist Bioscience Corporation was more bullish than Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Twist Bioscience Corporation beats Anixa Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.