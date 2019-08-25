Reviewing Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN)’s and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)’s results

Both Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc Incorporated 15 0.42 N/A 1.37 8.80 Welbilt Inc. 16 1.31 N/A 0.38 43.55

Table 1 highlights Twin Disc Incorporated and Welbilt Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Welbilt Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Twin Disc Incorporated. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Twin Disc Incorporated’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5% Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Twin Disc Incorporated is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.97. Competitively, Welbilt Inc.’s beta is 1.76 which is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Twin Disc Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Welbilt Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Twin Disc Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Welbilt Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Twin Disc Incorporated and Welbilt Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.7% and 99.82% respectively. 0.4% are Twin Disc Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Welbilt Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17% Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79%

For the past year Twin Disc Incorporated has -18.17% weaker performance while Welbilt Inc. has 47.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Welbilt Inc. beats Twin Disc Incorporated.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.