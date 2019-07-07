Reviewing Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN)’s and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s results

This is a contrast between Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc Incorporated 16 0.61 N/A 1.37 10.98 Nordson Corporation 133 3.58 N/A 5.47 25.21

In table 1 we can see Twin Disc Incorporated and Nordson Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nordson Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Disc Incorporated. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Twin Disc Incorporated is presently more affordable than Nordson Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Twin Disc Incorporated and Nordson Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5% Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.8% 9.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.09 shows that Twin Disc Incorporated is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nordson Corporation has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Twin Disc Incorporated. Its rival Nordson Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.8 respectively. Twin Disc Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nordson Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Twin Disc Incorporated and Nordson Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Nordson Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.9% of Twin Disc Incorporated shares and 72.4% of Nordson Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Nordson Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin Disc Incorporated -0.73% -10.3% -12.34% -20.44% -46.77% 2.1% Nordson Corporation -4.44% -4.26% 0.5% 7.59% 3.5% 15.58%

For the past year Twin Disc Incorporated has weaker performance than Nordson Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Nordson Corporation beats Twin Disc Incorporated.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.