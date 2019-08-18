Reviewing Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN)’s and Its Rivals results

Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Twin Disc Incorporated has 63.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Twin Disc Incorporated has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Twin Disc Incorporated and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.10% 5.50% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Twin Disc Incorporated and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc Incorporated N/A 15 8.80 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Twin Disc Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Twin Disc Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 59.97%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Twin Disc Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Twin Disc Incorporated had bearish trend while Twin Disc Incorporated’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Twin Disc Incorporated are 3 and 1.2. Competitively, Twin Disc Incorporated’s competitors have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Twin Disc Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Twin Disc Incorporated’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Twin Disc Incorporated is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.97. Competitively, Twin Disc Incorporated’s peers’ beta is 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Twin Disc Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Twin Disc Incorporated’s rivals beat Twin Disc Incorporated.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.