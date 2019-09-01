Reviewing Twilio Inc. (TWLO)’s and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s results

Both Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 132 19.94 N/A -1.31 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 41 4.52 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Demonstrates Twilio Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Twilio Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Twilio Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Uber Technologies Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Uber Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Twilio Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus price target of Twilio Inc. is $153.11, with potential upside of 17.35%. Uber Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57 consensus price target and a 75.01% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Uber Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Twilio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Twilio Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 33%. About 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Twilio Inc. has stronger performance than Uber Technologies Inc.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.