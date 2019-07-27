Reviewing Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROGU)’s and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Twelve Seas Investment Company and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 26.6% and 14.91% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV -0.2% 0.69% 0% 0% 0% 2%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was more bullish than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 5 of the 5 factors.