Reviewing Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROGU)’s and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|154.85
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Twelve Seas Investment Company and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 26.6% and 14.91% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|-0.08%
|0.29%
|2.03%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2%
For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was more bullish than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 5 of the 5 factors.
