Reviewing Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROGU)’s and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)’s results

Both Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 153.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has than Twelve Seas Investment Company. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Twelve Seas Investment Company’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Twelve Seas Investment Company and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Twelve Seas Investment Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Twelve Seas Investment Company and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.6% and 35.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.29% 0.29% 1.98% 0% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was more bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 4 of the 5 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.