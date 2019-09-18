Reviewing Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s results

Both Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Twelve Seas Investment Company and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.