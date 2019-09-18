Reviewing Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s results

Both Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Twelve Seas Investment Company and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
