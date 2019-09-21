Reviewing Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s results

This is a contrast between Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

Table 1 demonstrates Twelve Seas Investment Company and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pure Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Twelve Seas Investment Company. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Twelve Seas Investment Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Twelve Seas Investment Company and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 56.54%. Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders are 75.54%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Twelve Seas Investment Company.