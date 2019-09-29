Reviewing Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG)’s and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 18.43M 0.14 72.27 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 14.43M 0.07 143.89

Table 1 demonstrates Twelve Seas Investment Company and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Twelve Seas Investment Company. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Twelve Seas Investment Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of LF Capital Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 180,509,304.60% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 137,297,811.61% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company has stronger performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp.