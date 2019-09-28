Reviewing Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG)’s and Its Competitors results

As Conglomerates company, Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 180,509,304.60% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 18.43M 10 72.27 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Twelve Seas Investment Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twelve Seas Investment Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

The competitors have a potential upside of -39.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Twelve Seas Investment Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company’s rivals beat Twelve Seas Investment Company on 7 of the 6 factors.