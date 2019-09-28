Reviewing Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG)’s and Its Competitors results

As Conglomerates company, Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|180,509,304.60%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|18.43M
|10
|72.27
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Twelve Seas Investment Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2.50
The competitors have a potential upside of -39.97%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Twelve Seas Investment Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company’s rivals beat Twelve Seas Investment Company on 7 of the 6 factors.
