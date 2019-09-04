Reviewing Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC)’s and Its Peers results

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) is a company in the Heavy Construction industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tutor Perini Corporation has 90.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 80.19% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Tutor Perini Corporation has 12.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tutor Perini Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tutor Perini Corporation 0.00% 5.40% 2.10% Industry Average 0.79% 8.31% 3.29%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Tutor Perini Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tutor Perini Corporation N/A 15 6.91 Industry Average 17.59M 2.23B 68.32

Tutor Perini Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Tutor Perini Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Tutor Perini Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tutor Perini Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.67 2.89

$24 is the average price target of Tutor Perini Corporation, with a potential upside of 158.90%. As a group, Heavy Construction companies have a potential upside of 34.16%. With higher possible upside potential for Tutor Perini Corporation’s peers, equities research analysts think Tutor Perini Corporation is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tutor Perini Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tutor Perini Corporation -4.74% -9.12% -34.01% -24.11% -28.04% -18.22% Industry Average 2.00% 10.99% 14.98% 27.59% 37.58% 32.97%

For the past year Tutor Perini Corporation had bearish trend while Tutor Perini Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tutor Perini Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Tutor Perini Corporation’s rivals have 2.11 and 1.59 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tutor Perini Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tutor Perini Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Tutor Perini Corporation is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.86. In other hand, Tutor Perini Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 31.46% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tutor Perini Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tutor Perini Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities. This segment also provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers services in various specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, corporate and municipal offices, sports and entertainment, educational, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-tech. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, fire protection systems, and pneumatically placed concrete services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. Tutor Perini Corporation also offers general contracting, pre-construction planning, and project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractors; and self-performed construction services comprising site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.