Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s results

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|7
|0.62
|9.90M
|0.09
|98.84
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|151,840,490.80%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Tuscan Holdings Corp. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Target Hospitality Corp. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Tuscan Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Target Hospitality Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Target Hospitality Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13.33 average price target and a 110.58% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. Comparatively, Target Hospitality Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 6.05% stronger performance while Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.
