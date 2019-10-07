Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s results

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 7 0.62 9.90M 0.09 98.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 151,840,490.80% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tuscan Holdings Corp. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Target Hospitality Corp. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Tuscan Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Target Hospitality Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Target Hospitality Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13.33 average price target and a 110.58% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. Comparatively, Target Hospitality Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 6.05% stronger performance while Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.