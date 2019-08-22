Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)’s results

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.