Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)’s results

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.
