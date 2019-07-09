Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s results

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|82.91
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.55% respectively. Competitively, Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has 0.17% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.67%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.85%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.15%
|0.35%
|1.86%
|3.74%
|0%
|3%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
