Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s results

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 82.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.55% respectively. Competitively, Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has 0.17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.19% 0.67% 0% 0% 0% 3.85% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.15% 0.35% 1.86% 3.74% 0% 3%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.