Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

Since Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73

In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 34.79% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.