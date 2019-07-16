Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s results

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|32.20
Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.67%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.85%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|7.75%
|10.04%
|5.54%
|16.92%
|27.95%
|22.05%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Global Medical REIT Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.
