Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s results

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20

Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.19% 0.67% 0% 0% 0% 3.85% Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.