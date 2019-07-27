Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)’s results

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 812.50

In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.19% 0.67% 0% 0% 0% 3.85% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.51% -0.2% 0% 0% 0% 1.14%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.