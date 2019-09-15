Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s results

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, AGBA Acquisition Limited’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.