Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s results

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, AGBA Acquisition Limited’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AGBA Acquisition Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Tuscan Holdings Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 8%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than AGBA Acquisition Limited.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.
