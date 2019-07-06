Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB)’s and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU)’s results

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.20
|60.30
Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.49% and 24.1%. Insiders held 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.31%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|9.14%
|14.42%
|18.7%
|20.12%
|0%
|18.43%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
Summary
Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.
