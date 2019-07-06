Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB)’s and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU)’s results

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.20 60.30

Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.49% and 24.1%. Insiders held 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0% 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 9.14% 14.42% 18.7% 20.12% 0% 18.43%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.