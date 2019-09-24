Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB)’s and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)’s results

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|115.59
Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.94%
|1.42%
|4.37%
|6.12%
|0%
|2.38%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
Summary
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
