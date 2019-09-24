Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB)’s and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)’s results

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59

Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.