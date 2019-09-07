Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB)’s and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.49% and 51.4%. Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.25%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.