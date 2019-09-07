Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB)’s and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|30.56
Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.49% and 51.4%. Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.25%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.1%
|-2.09%
|-0.29%
|6.39%
|24.76%
|16.2%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Global Medical REIT Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.
