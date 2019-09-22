Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
