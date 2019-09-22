Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.