Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51%. Competitively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 31.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has weaker performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.