Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|24.63
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51%. Competitively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 31.33% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has weaker performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.
