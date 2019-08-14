Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s results

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Kaixin Auto Holdings 6 0.23 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has 0.4% stronger performance while Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.