Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s results

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|6
|0.23
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has 0.4% stronger performance while Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.