Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 113.66 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 14.01% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has 0.4% stronger performance while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.