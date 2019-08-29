Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s results

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors while 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.