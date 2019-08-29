Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s results

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors while 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. II beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.
