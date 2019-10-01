Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 20.47M 0.09 118.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 201,278,269.42% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II was less bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.