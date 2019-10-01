Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|20.47M
|0.09
|118.72
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|201,278,269.42%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.05%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-0.39%
|0.69%
|3.65%
|5.8%
|0%
|3.87%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II was less bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
