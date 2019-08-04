Reviewing Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is $5, which is potential 247.22% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has 0.4% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II beats on 5 of the 8 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.