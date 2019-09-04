Reviewing Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)’s and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s results

Both Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach Corporation 11 0.45 N/A 2.07 5.02 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

Demonstrates Turtle Beach Corporation and Loral Space & Communications Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Turtle Beach Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Turtle Beach Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 139.9% 31.4% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.27 beta means Turtle Beach Corporation’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Turtle Beach Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 77.2 while its Quick Ratio is 77.2. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Turtle Beach Corporation and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 173.26% for Turtle Beach Corporation with average price target of $23.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Turtle Beach Corporation and Loral Space & Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.2% and 97.1% respectively. Insiders held 7.3% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Turtle Beach Corporation was more bearish than Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.