Reviewing Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)’s and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s results

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach Corporation 11 0.49 N/A 2.07 5.02 Juniper Networks Inc. 26 1.79 N/A 1.61 16.76

Demonstrates Turtle Beach Corporation and Juniper Networks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Juniper Networks Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Turtle Beach Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Turtle Beach Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Juniper Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 139.9% 31.4% Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

Turtle Beach Corporation is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.27 beta. From a competition point of view, Juniper Networks Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Turtle Beach Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Juniper Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Juniper Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Turtle Beach Corporation and Juniper Networks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

$23.5 is Turtle Beach Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 160.24%. Competitively Juniper Networks Inc. has an average price target of $25.5, with potential upside of 10.10%. Based on the results shown earlier, Turtle Beach Corporation is looking more favorable than Juniper Networks Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.2% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of Juniper Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.3% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Juniper Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19% Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41%

For the past year Turtle Beach Corporation had bearish trend while Juniper Networks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Juniper Networks Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Turtle Beach Corporation.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.