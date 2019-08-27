Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s results

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Liquidity

11.2 and 11.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.5, with potential upside of 26.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 45.3%. About 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.