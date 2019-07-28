Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.73 N/A 0.85 3.62

Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.1% respectively. Comparatively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 7.61% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -31.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.