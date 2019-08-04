Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

This is a contrast between Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Current Ratio is 11.2. Meanwhile, Savara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 44.9% respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.