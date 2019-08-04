Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

This is a contrast between Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|38
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
|Savara Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Current Ratio is 11.2. Meanwhile, Savara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 44.9% respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance.
Summary
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.