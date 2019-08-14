Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s results

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 136.76 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.2. The Current Ratio of rival Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 150.00% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 75.3% respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.