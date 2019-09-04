Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.35 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 62.97% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.