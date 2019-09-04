Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|40
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|83.35
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 62.97% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
