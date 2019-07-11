Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)’s results

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.

Table 2 has Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.'s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Roughly 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.2% of GTx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, GTx Inc. has 17.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than GTx Inc.

GTx Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.