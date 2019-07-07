Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s average target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 192.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Genfit SA.