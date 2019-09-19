Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.61% and an $60.33 average price target. On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 253.54% and its average price target is $7. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.