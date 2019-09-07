Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.'s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 38.01% at a $59 consensus target price.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 0%. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.