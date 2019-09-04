Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

Since Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.33 N/A 2.79 20.85

In table 1 we can see Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and has 27.1 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a consensus target price of $85, with potential upside of 57.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.