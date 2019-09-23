Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 545.96 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is $60.33, with potential upside of 52.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 45.07%. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.