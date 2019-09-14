Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

$60.33 is Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.16%. Meanwhile, argenx SE’s consensus target price is $171.5, while its potential upside is 37.32%. Based on the data given earlier, argenx SE is looking more favorable than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than argenx SE

Summary

argenx SE beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.