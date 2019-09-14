Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|40
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
|argenx SE
|131
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
$60.33 is Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.16%. Meanwhile, argenx SE’s consensus target price is $171.5, while its potential upside is 37.32%. Based on the data given earlier, argenx SE is looking more favorable than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than argenx SE
Summary
argenx SE beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.