Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.2. The Current Ratio of rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 58.84% and its average price target is $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.