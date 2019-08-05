Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

This is a contrast between Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 6.20 N/A -1.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average price target and a 198.80% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 73.4%. About 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.