Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 45 0.00 19.75M -9.88 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 43,704,359.37% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 353,934,514.75% -110% -89%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a 64.05% upside potential and an average target price of $62.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 32.2%. 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.